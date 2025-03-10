AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Indus River: PTI protests against planned construction of new canals

NNI Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division has urged the people of Karachi to protest against the construction of new canals on the Indus River.

Speaking to the media at Insaf House, PTI Karachi Division General Secretary Arsalan Khalid warned that if six new canals are constructed on the Indus River, Karachi will face severe water scarcity.

He criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), blaming its “incompetent governance” for the ongoing water crisis in Karachi. “The people of Karachi are already suffering due to an acute shortage of water. If more canals are built, Karachi known as “Mini Pakistan” will be pushed to the brink of disaster,” Khalid remarked.

Reiterating PTI’s stance, Khalid asserted that no one would be allowed to take control of Sindh’s water resources. “PPP has betrayed Sindh by selling off its water.

PTI had previously demonstrated its commitment to Sindh’s rights when Dr. Arif Alvi refused to sign off on these canal projects. Just as PTI stood firm back then, the people of Karachi will now rise to protect the Indus River,“ he said.

Khalid further explained that water reaches Karachi through the Kotri Barrage and Keenjhar Lake, but the addition of more canals will exacerbate the crisis. “If there is no water left in the Indus, how will it reach Karachi?” he questioned.

He urged the people of Karachi to wake up to PPP’s “anti-Sindh policies” and take a stand. “Karachi, the city of Pakistan’s founders, will not be deprived of its water. We will stage a vigorous protest against this open theft of the Indus River’s water,” Khalid concluded.

