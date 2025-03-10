NSU hosts pre-launch of Ghaznavi’s book

ISLAMABAD: National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad hosted the pre-launch of Imran Ghaznavi’s much-anticipated book, Reputation Management and Crisis Communication – A Study of the Corporate Sector. The event, chaired by Prof. Dr. Zafar Uddin Ahmed, underscored the importance of scholarly contributions to global academia.

Dr Zafar lauded Ghaznavi’s work and invited him to present it at an upcoming international conference in Bangkok. NSU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar also praised the book’s significance in shaping corporate reputation strategies.

