Dr Zakir Naik attends Iftar-dinner at governor’s house

KARACHI: Renowned scholar Dr Zakir Naik attended the seventh Itehad Ramazan Iftar/dinner at Governor House as a special guest, where he conducted a lucky draw for an Umrah ticket and a 120-yard residential plot.

According to a statement by Sindh Governor House today, Tessori welcomed Dr. Zakir Naik and acknowledged his presence as an honor for the occasion. He shared that Dr. Naik, upon request, offered special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

A large number of citizens and university students from institutions such as NED, Habib, UIT, KIET, and Metropolitan University participated in the event.