Punjab CM orders implementation of minimum wage law across Punjab

NNI Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday ordered to ensure implementation of minimum wage across the province.

She gave the order while presiding over a meeting which was attended by Minister for Labour Faisal Ayub Khokhar and others.

The chief minister set Rs 37,000 as minimum monthly wage for workers across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz sought a plan to build labour colonies across Punjab. She ordered revamping of social security hospitals and setting up Wellness Centers for pre-scanning in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It was decided to build a 200-bed Rehmatul Alamin Cardiology Center on Lahore Defense Road. The meeting also approved a 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

The Punjab chief minister also directed amendments to the labour laws for the welfare of workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that the workers are the friends of Allah. She said she is determined to make Punjab an exemplary province with regard to the welfare of labourers.

She said that the government is responsible for providing wages, medical treatment, better employment and shelter to the workers.

