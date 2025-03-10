AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.08%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.05%)
HUBC 131.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.36%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
MLCF 57.77 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.01%)
OGDC 219.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.84 (-2.16%)
PACE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
PIBTL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
PPL 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.88%)
PRL 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.7%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 35.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.21%)
SYM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,083 Decreased By -47.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 36,791 Decreased By -454.5 (-1.22%)
KSE100 114,720 Increased By 321.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,446 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Operation hours of People’s Bus Service extended

Press Release Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 07:03am

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department has announced an extension in the operating hours of the Peoples Bus Service during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the bus service will now operate until 1:00 a.m from the 15th of Ramadan onwards.

He stated that this extension will apply to routes R1, R2, R3, R4, R9, R10, and EV1 to provide maximum travel convenience to the citizens.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the government understands the difficulties faced by the public during Ramadan, as a large number of Karachi residents rely on public transport. Therefore, the extension in timings aims to ease their travel issues, especially to ensure a safe journey home after Iftar and late-night shopping.

He further stated that the Sindh government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of the people and is committed to providing better transport options during Ramadan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged citizens to take full advantage of the extended hours of the Peoples Bus Service.

