Operation hours of People’s Bus Service extended

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department has announced an extension in the operating hours of the Peoples Bus Service during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the bus service will now operate until 1:00 a.m from the 15th of Ramadan onwards.

He stated that this extension will apply to routes R1, R2, R3, R4, R9, R10, and EV1 to provide maximum travel convenience to the citizens.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the government understands the difficulties faced by the public during Ramadan, as a large number of Karachi residents rely on public transport. Therefore, the extension in timings aims to ease their travel issues, especially to ensure a safe journey home after Iftar and late-night shopping.

He further stated that the Sindh government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of the people and is committed to providing better transport options during Ramadan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged citizens to take full advantage of the extended hours of the Peoples Bus Service.

