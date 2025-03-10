AIRLINK 176.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
Pakistan

Six dead in Afghan camp roof collapse

APP Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 07:17am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives in a tragic incident when the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on here in the early hours of Sunday.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to police, the roof collapse also left four people injured, while the affected family, originally from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine its cause.

Rescue sources shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

