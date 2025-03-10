AIRLINK 176.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.85%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Govt urged to improve facilities in public-sector hospitals

Recorder Report Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 07:08am

KARACHI: Crucial healthcare sector needs urgent attention of the government as a large number of resource-less patients face immense problems due to very costly healthcare in private sector and failing facilities in government hospitals, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said diseases are on the rise due to many factors like malnutrition, pollution and poor sanitary conditions. He said if illnesses worsen and need hospitalisation it is a nightmare for patients and their families.

He said the treatment, especially hospitalisation in the private sector, is a very costly, beyond the reach of the common man. He said that the government needs to improve medical facilities in public sector hospitals on an urgent basis.

Altaf Shakoor demanded upgrading all district level government hospitals as teaching hospitals. He said at least one teaching hospital in the government sector should be there in each and every district of Pakistan.

He said the private sector should also be encouraged to open teaching hospitals and medical colleges as every year thousands of Pakistani students go to the central Asian countries for medical education, which is costly and often substandard.

He said by opening more medical colleges and teaching hospitals in both government and private sectors these students could be absorbed locally besides improving medical care and education in the country.

He said that poor sanitary conditions are the main reason for the spread of diseases. He said that there are municipal laws to discourage throwing garbage in streets but in our country any person can throw garbage in streets and public places while the government does nothing to deter them.

He said these persons should be arrested and heavily fined to discourage littering of public places. He said smoking at public places and unfit pollution-spreading vehicles are another factor spreading pollution and diseases, a notice of which should be taken by the government.

He said in the megacity of Karachi many busy roads are dug up, causing dust clouds and air pollution but the contractors of these projects take no step to abide by safe civil engineering rules and the government, as well as, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) does not take any action against them. He said this malpractice should be stopped at once to save public health.

Shakoor said uncollected garbage and choked overflowing gutters are also spreading diseases in communities and it is the responsibility of municipal service departments to discharge their duties honestly and diligently.

He asked to improve medical facilities, especially emergency treatment facilities in government hospitals, keeping all medical and laboratory equipment workable and ensuring training of doctors and paramedics to effectively run these costly sophisticated equipment.

