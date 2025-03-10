AIRLINK 176.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Digital economy: Minister reaffirms commitment to empowering women

Recorder Report Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 07:11am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to empowering women in the digital economy.

Speaking at HER story: Google IWD 2025, a webinar hosted by Google Pakistan to mark International Women’s Day, she highlighted the government’s efforts to bridge the gender gap in technology and equip women with essential digital skills.

The event, attended by over 550 participants, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and aspiring female professionals to discuss strategies for advancing women in the digital workforce.

Aligned with IWD 2025’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” the discussion revolved around education, mentorship, and access to technology as key drivers of women’s empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasised Pakistan’s progress in creating an inclusive digital landscape, stating: “Pakistan is not just bridging the gender gap in technology—we are redefining the future of women in the digital economy. Our young women have consistently excelled on merit, ranking among the top achievers in education and emerging as leaders in tech. Through initiatives like the laptop scheme, we have empowered thousands of female students with the tools they need to thrive in a digital world. From AI to cybersecurity, women are not just participants but pioneers, breaking barriers and driving the next wave of innovation.”

She reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that no woman is left behind in the tech revolution, highlighting collaborations with industry leaders like Google to foster a future where women lead in technology rather than merely participate.

Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan, also underscored the significance of digital empowerment, stating:

“At Google, we believe in the power of technology to transform lives, and we’re committed to building a ‘Future Forward Pakistan’ where everyone can reach their full potential in the digital economy. With Pakistan being the third-largest freelance economy and a rapidly growing digital talent pool, we are encouraged by the enthusiasm in digital skills, especially through the active participation of women across our programmes.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

