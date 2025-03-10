Journalist Javed awarded MPhil degree by KU

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has awarded an MPhil degree to journalist and former member of the governing body of the Karachi Press Club, Rana Javed upon the successful completion of his research thesis in the Department of Mass Communication.

Rana Javed completed his thesis titled “The Status Quo of Code of Ethics Role for Electronic Media Karachi Pakistan” under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr. Naveed Iqbal. His research examines the ethical challenges prevailing in Pakistan’s electronic media, particularly in Karachi, which impact journalistic standards and media integrity.

The study highlights the necessity of formulating and implementing ethical guidelines for the media industry, offering recommendations that could benefit journalists, media organizations, and regulatory bodies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025