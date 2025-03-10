AIRLINK 176.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.75%)
BOP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FLYNG 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.05%)
HUBC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
MLCF 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.71%)
OGDC 218.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.84 (-2.61%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
PIBTL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
PPL 185.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.82%)
PRL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 35.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
SYM 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TRG 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
BR100 12,083 Decreased By -47.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 36,791 Decreased By -454.5 (-1.22%)
KSE100 114,673 Increased By 274.4 (0.24%)
KSE30 35,434 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.07%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Journalist Javed awarded MPhil degree by KU

Recorder Report Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 07:14am

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has awarded an MPhil degree to journalist and former member of the governing body of the Karachi Press Club, Rana Javed upon the successful completion of his research thesis in the Department of Mass Communication.

Rana Javed completed his thesis titled “The Status Quo of Code of Ethics Role for Electronic Media Karachi Pakistan” under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr. Naveed Iqbal. His research examines the ethical challenges prevailing in Pakistan’s electronic media, particularly in Karachi, which impact journalistic standards and media integrity.

The study highlights the necessity of formulating and implementing ethical guidelines for the media industry, offering recommendations that could benefit journalists, media organizations, and regulatory bodies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KU Journalist university of karachi KPC Rana Javed MPhil degree

Comments

200 characters

Journalist Javed awarded MPhil degree by KU

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Dar meets FMs of Azerbaijan, Indonesia

Read more stories