Print 2025-03-10

US-Hamas direct talks: now all roads lead to Doha

Published March 10, 2025

It is heartening to note that the US, which has been holding direct talks with Hamas, is quite optimistic about the prospects of negotiations on the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

For example, Trump’s envoy Adam Boehler has been quoted by media as saying that direct US meetings with Hamas are “extremely helpful”.

To the sheer chagrin of the right-wingers in Israel in particular, however, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was jolted from complacency when Qatar went past Israel to offer the US a deal with Hamas for releasing its citizens held in Gaza. Now all roads lead to Doha and bypass a beleaguered Israeli prime minister.

According to highly credible Israeli national daily, Haaretz, “Israelis overwhelmingly credit US President Donald Trump for the cease-fire and hostage deal, with Netanyahu at the bottom of the list, a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute shows.”

More importantly, majority of Israelis demand Netanyahu resign and accept responsibility for Oct 7. Yes Netanyahu is responsible for the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023. He’s also responsible for death and destruction that have visited the Gazans since Oct 7.

For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas at the expense of Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian statehood. In other words, there is not-so-secret history of Netanyahu’s support for Hamas.

Saad Fatehali (Dar es Salaam)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

