A month of blessings or season of exploitation!

As the sacred month of Ramazan unfolds, the streets and bazaars of Pakistan should be brimming with the spirit of generosity, brotherhood, and self-restraint.

Instead, they stand as grim reminders of an exploitative market system where inflation spirals unchecked, and profiteers prey upon the desperation of the common man.

What was meant to be a month of solace for the poor has been transformed into a season of financial burden and oppression. Essential commodities—flour, grams, sugar, fruits, dates, pulses, and even the simplest items for Iftar and Sehri—are priced beyond the reach of millions.

Despite the government’s recent reduction in petroleum prices by Rs 5.3 per liter and LPG by Rs 6.15 per kg, transportation costs remain stubbornly high. Market mafias, operating with impunity, continue to dictate their own rules, defying regulatory price lists. This troubling trend is visible across all major cities and small towns, where district administrations stand as helpless spectators—either complicit or indifferent to the plight of the poor.

Walking through the historic bazaars of Shikarpur — once vibrant centers of commerce and economic activity — one is confronted with a painful reality. The narrow, dusty lanes, strewn with litter, reflect the deeper malaise afflicting the city’s soul. The floodgates of blessings associated with Ramazan have been met with an unjustified and relentless spike in prices. Every visit to the marketplace reveals yet another staggering increase in costs — children’s apparel, footwear, kitchen essentials, vegetables, and Iftar staples like fruits, dates, syrups, and gram powder.

Even basics such as eggs, sugar, and poultry are being relentlessly jacked up by market manipulators, pushing the common man further into misery.

Retailers and vendors, exploiting the occasion, continue to sell these necessities at exorbitant rates, leaving cash-strapped consumers desperately haggling over inflated prices.

The most heart-wrenching sight is that of poor, simple villagers visiting city bazaars in the hope of affording basic necessities. Ill-clothed women carrying their emaciated children, with barefooted toddlers trailing behind, innocently inquire about prices—only to return to their huts empty-handed. Their suffering stands in stark contrast to the government’s repeated claims that “all is well” and “inflation is under control.”

In the marketplaces where the real battle for survival is fought daily, these tall claims fall apart, exposing the widening chasm between political rhetoric and ground realities.

Despite living in a region abundant with agricultural produce, staple food prices remain unreasonably high. The unchecked influence of hoarding mafias and the inaction of regulatory authorities ensure that every Ramazan becomes an opportunity for profiteers to extort struggling families.

Rather than curbing this exploitation, authorities appear paralyzed—either due to incompetence, a lack of coordination, or outright collusion with market manipulators.

The burden of this neglect is borne by the most vulnerable, who are already crushed under skyrocketing utility bills, rising unemployment, and the suffocating grip of poverty.

This annual price surge is no coincidence; it is a calculated ploy by profiteers who exploit the sentiments of the poor. Artificial scarcity is deliberately created, with essential commodities hoarded and released only when demand peaks.

While devout Muslims prepare for a month of self-purification and spiritual renewal, these unscrupulous elements see Ramazan as nothing more than a business opportunity to extract windfalls from struggling households.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a Rs. 20 billion Ramazan relief package, aimed at supporting four million deserving families, each set to receive Rs 5,000 through digital wallets within the first ten days of the month.

Similarly, the Punjab government has announced Rs 10,000 under the Nigahban Ramzan package. While commendable, these relief measures merely serve as temporary band-aids, failing to address the root causes of inflation and market manipulation.

The fundamental question remains: will these subsidies provide lasting relief, or will they simply pacify the masses while profiteers continue their unchecked exploitation year after year?

One of the biggest failures lies in the utter disregard for price control mechanisms. Government-issued price lists are brazenly ignored by retailers and wholesalers, exposing the weakness of an inactive administration that lacks coordination and the will to enforce regulations.

The Bureau of Supply and Prices, along with district authorities, frequently touts its price control efforts, yet its silence in the face of ongoing exploitation speaks louder than any hollow promises. Whether due to negligence or collusion with profiteering mafias, these institutions have failed to protect the common man, allowing inflation to spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, the rich and powerful elites remain shielded from these hardships. Their extravagant lifestyles continue unaffected, their iftar tables adorned with lavish spreads, while the struggling masses are forced to ration basic food items. These privileged individuals do not stand in long queues, they do not haggle over prices, and they do not worry about feeding their families. Their wealth insulates them from the economic brutality faced by millions. If sacrifices must be made, they should begin with drastic cuts to the luxuries and privileges of the ruling class—not at the expense of the common people who are barely surviving.

The contrast becomes even starker when compared to global practices. In Western countries, festive seasons such as Christmas and New Year bring generous discounts and fair pricing, ensuring that everyone—regardless of economic status—can celebrate with dignity.

In Pakistan, however, Ramazan becomes a season of predatory pricing, where compassion is abandoned in favour of greed. This stark divergence is not only a violation of basic ethical principles but also runs counter to the very teachings of Islam.

Pakistan, a welfare state, must rise to the occasion. The government should ensure that essential services—affordable electricity, gas, and food—are accessible to those who need them most. Instead, it continues to accommodate the elite while the common man is left to fend for himself.

MNAs, senators, and other public representatives enjoy lavish perks and unaccountable expenditures, further widening the gap between the privileged few and the struggling majority.

It is time to break this unholy nexus of profiteering and administrative complacency. The government must introduce long-term, sustainable measures to curb price inflation. Initiatives such as Sasta bazaars and large-scale fair price shops must be established to provide quality Ramazan staples at reasonable rates.

Moreover, price control authorities must be empowered to take swift action against market manipulators, ensuring that essential goods remain accessible to all.

The role of philanthropists and well-off individuals also cannot be overlooked—true generosity lies not in isolated acts of charity but in sustained efforts to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged.

Ramazan is meant to be a month of infinite blessings—a time when Allah’s mercy showers upon every devotee through acts of self-abnegation, introspection, and community solidarity. It is not, however, a season for profiteering or for tightening the noose around the necks of the poor. As the faithful observe their fasts and bow their heads in prayer, the contrast between the true spirit of Ramazan and the economic brutality being inflicted upon them grows starker.

With the ninth fast of Ramazan already upon us, the cries of the common man must no longer go unheard. It is imperative that we demand justice, fairness, and decisive action.

Only then can we ensure that the true essence of Ramazan—one defined by generosity, equality, and hope—prevails over greed and exploitation. Let no household be deprived of a dignified iftar, and let no soul be denied the blessings of this sacred month.

The storm of debilitating inflation has erupted like a volcano in our cities, towns, and villages, with rural areas—lacking economic opportunities and plagued by scarce job situations—being hit the hardest.

The government must show its authority and presence in these areas, particularly in the riverine belt of Sindh, where acute poverty, widespread disease, and lawlessness prevail. This is where the government’s claims of reducing inflation and ensuring price stability must be put to the test.

Let us hope that this Ramazan becomes a turning point—a moment when the spirit of compassion and justice triumphs over exploitation and greed. Only then can we truly uphold the sanctity of this month of infinite blessings.

