Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food items remained high in the open market, according to a weekly market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey revealed that prices of live chicken/meat, vegetables, dates, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, flour and other daily use items are high in the retail market.

A one kilogram live chicken was available at Rs506 per kilogram against the price of Rs485/kg in the previous, showing an increase of Rs21/kg, the survey said. The price of farm eggs remained unchanged as it is being sold at Rs300/dozen in the retail market.

Dates of different quality and variety were available within the range of Rs400, Rs500 and Rs700 and Rs900 and Rs1000 per kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

Butchers are openly defying the order of local administration and charging consumers with self-imposed rates. Cow meat was available at Rs1200/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1400/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2500/kg in the open market, as per survey.

Also, the survey noted from Rs50-100 and Rs250 per carton in prices of various quality and brands of cooking oil/ghee witnessed in the retail market.

Sugar price remained high, which is being sold at Rs165/kg against the Rs145 before the beginning of the Ramazan, the survey said.

Tomato prices further dropped as being sold Rs80/kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the previous week. Onion is being sold at Rs100/kg against the price of Rs120/kg while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs100-120 per kg, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200/ kilo, and curry Rs70/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs250/kg, cabbage at Rs120/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs100-120/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/ kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs360/kg.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available at Rs300 and Rs400/kg against the price of Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs200-250/dozen against the price of Rs 100 and Rs150/dozen, pomegranate at Rs400-500 per kg, orange Rs300-350/dozen, guava at Rs250-300/kg against the price of Rs150-200/kg.

