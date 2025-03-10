Killing of civilians in Syria ‘must cease immediately’: UN

GENEVA: The United Nations on Sunday said reports of entire families being killed in northwestern Syria was “extremely disturbing” and it called for an immediate halt to the violence.

UN rights chief Volker Turk demanded prompt investigations into the killings and said those responsible must be held to account.

Clashes between Syria’s security forces and loyalists of the former government erupted on Thursday in the heartland of the Alawite minority to which ousted president Bashar al-Assad belongs, and have since escalated into reported mass killings.

Turk said in a statement: “There are reports of summary executions on a sectarian basis by unidentified perpetrators, by members of the caretaker authorities’ security forces, as well as by elements associated with the former government.”

He said that “we are receiving extremely disturbing reports of entire families, including women, children and hors de combat fighters, being killed” and demanded that “the killing of civilians in coastal areas in northwest Syria must cease, immediately”.

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa called for national unity and peace on Sunday, and Turk said announcements by the country’s authorities to respect the law need to be followed by action to protect Syrians, and to ensure accountability for abuses.

“There must be prompt, transparent and impartial investigations into all the killings and other violations, and those responsible must be held to account, in line with international law norms and standards. Groups terrorising civilians must also be held accountable,” Turk said.