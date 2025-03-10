Naqvi directs strict action against profiteers

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of the Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, the Islamabad district administration has taken strict measures to ensure the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices during Ramadan.

The district administration has intensified its crackdown on profiteers, arrested 117 individuals in various operations, while 7 individuals were detained from Bari Imam Bazaar. Moreover, Fines amounting to Rs. 175,000 have also been imposed for violating official price lists.

Strict monitoring in budget markets has resulted in a price reduction of 30 to 40 rupees for ghee, while the price of chicken has dropped by 20 rupees per kilogram, and eggs are now 12 rupees cheaper per dozen at Ramadan stalls. To provide relief to the public, lentils, gram flour, and other essential food items are also available at reasonable prices.

Meanwhile, Vegetables such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and eggplants are being sold at lower prices compared to Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other cities. Similarly, fruits like bananas, lemons, apples, oranges, and melons are also being offered at relatively lower rates.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are actively ensuring the availability of essential commodities at government-fixed prices in their respective areas. For public convenience, the district administration has also issued helpline numbers and WhatsApp contact details to address the complaints promptly.