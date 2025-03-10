AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-10

Naqvi directs strict action against profiteers

NNI Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of the Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, the Islamabad district administration has taken strict measures to ensure the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices during Ramadan.

The district administration has intensified its crackdown on profiteers, arrested 117 individuals in various operations, while 7 individuals were detained from Bari Imam Bazaar. Moreover, Fines amounting to Rs. 175,000 have also been imposed for violating official price lists.

Strict monitoring in budget markets has resulted in a price reduction of 30 to 40 rupees for ghee, while the price of chicken has dropped by 20 rupees per kilogram, and eggs are now 12 rupees cheaper per dozen at Ramadan stalls. To provide relief to the public, lentils, gram flour, and other essential food items are also available at reasonable prices.

Meanwhile, Vegetables such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and eggplants are being sold at lower prices compared to Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other cities. Similarly, fruits like bananas, lemons, apples, oranges, and melons are also being offered at relatively lower rates.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are actively ensuring the availability of essential commodities at government-fixed prices in their respective areas. For public convenience, the district administration has also issued helpline numbers and WhatsApp contact details to address the complaints promptly.

Mohsin Naqvi profiteers

Comments

200 characters

Naqvi directs strict action against profiteers

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

CENTCOM too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Dar meets FMs of Azerbaijan, Indonesia

Read more stories