Punjab schools: Security cameras, advanced surveillance systems to be installed

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has decided to install security cameras and advanced surveillance systems in schools across the region for enhanced security.

Surveillance cameras will be installed at the entrances of schools to monitor activities and enhance security measures.

These security cameras will be equipped with advanced systems which will use facial recognition technology to identify both students and teachers.

Furthermore, the Punjab education department will receive daily reports generated from the camera feeds for improved oversight and administration.

According to the Education Department, these security cameras will help accurately identify students, teachers, and visitors.

On the other side, cameras will act as a preventive against unauthorised access, theft, and vandalism. They also help monitor high-risk areas like entrances, hallways, and playgrounds, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

In case of emergencies, such as intrusions or accidents, these surveillance systems would provide real-time information to authorities for swift action.

In Lahore, where schools often cater to large student populations, these security measures are particularly significant.