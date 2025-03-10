AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Pakistan

KP CM briefed about traffic issues, proposed road projects

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, chaired a meeting to review the status of traffic issues and proposed road infrastructure projects aimed at resolving congestion in the provincial metropolis.

During the meeting, discussions focused on improving traffic flow on key arteries, including University Road, Ring Road, and Hayatabad, along with ensuring efficient entry and exit points from Peshawar city. Several key decisions were made to address these challenges effectively.

These include the construction of underpasses, removal of bottlenecks on University Road, completion of the remaining portion of Ring Road, and the initiation of a detailed feasibility study for improved road management and alternate traffic solutions.

Furthermore, the meeting also approved a feasibility study for linking the Industrial Estate at Hayatabad with the Northern Bypass to enhance industrial connectivity and facilitate smooth transportation.

The meeting was attended by the Advisor to CM on Information, the Special Assistant to CM on Communication and Works, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, relevant administrative secretaries, and officials of the Peshawar Development Authority.

Gandapur emphasised the government’s commitment to improving urban mobility and directed concerned departments to expedite the planning, mobilise all financial resources and planning options within a 90 days period for the benefit of the citizens of Peshawar.

