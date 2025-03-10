AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Sports

Bank Alfalah Polo Championship: FG Polo, HN Polo secure thrilling wins

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: FG Polo and HN Polo registered hard-fought victories in the Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025, thrilling polo enthusiasts at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

In the first clash of the day, FG Polo outpaced BN/Newage Cables with a commanding 10-7 victory. Raul Laplacette led the charge for the winning side, delivering a stellar five-goal performance. Raja Jalal Arslan and Nicholas Ruiz Guinazu netted two goals each, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added one to the tally. Despite the defeat, Santiago Cernadas put on a remarkable show for BN/Newage Cables, scoring six sensational goals, while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed one.

The match remained fiercely competitive until the third chukker, with both teams displaying remarkable skills and determination. As the chukker concluded, the scoreboard reflected a gripping 4-4 deadlock, setting the stage for an intense finish. However, FG Polo shifted gears in the fourth chukker, launching a stunning offensive onslaught.

With five spectacular goals, they seized control of the game, while BN/Newage Cables managed just one, giving FG Polo a commanding 9-5 advantage. BN/Newage attempted a late resurgence in the fifth chukker, narrowing the gap with two well-crafted goals. Yet, FG Polo held firm, adding one more to their tally and sealing a well-earned 10-7 triumph.

The second encounter of the day was an intense battle, with HN Polo defeating Olympia/AZB 9-8 in a nail-biting finish. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as the match-winner for HN Polo, smashing four spectacular goals.

Pelayo Berazadi and Haider Naseem contributed two goals apiece, while Ramiro Zavaleta added one to seal the victory. On the opposing side, Luis Manuel Aguirre led Olympia/AZB’s fightback with five impressive goals, while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Novillo Astrada chipped in with two and one goal, respectively.

