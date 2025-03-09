AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
US envoy says Gaza hostage deal possible ‘within weeks’

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2025 08:43pm
US Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler speaks during a US hostage and wrongful detainee flag raising ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2025. File Photo: AFP
US Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler speaks during a US hostage and wrongful detainee flag raising ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2025. File Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The US hostage envoy who held unprecedented direct talks with Hamas said Sunday he was confident a deal could be reached “within weeks” to free all civilians still held by the Palestinian fighters.

Speaking to CNN, Adam Boehler – a Jewish American – acknowledged it had been “odd” sitting face-to-face with leaders of a group that the United States has listed as a “terrorist” organization since 1997. The talks took place in recent weeks.

Boehler said he understood Israel’s “consternation” that the US had held talks at all with the group, but said he had been seeking to jump-start the “fragile” negotiations.

“In the end, I think it was a very helpful meeting,” he said, adding: “I think something could come together within weeks… I think there is a deal where they can get all of the prisoners out, not just the Americans.”

Boehler suggested there was a chance of further talks with the fighters, telling CNN: “You never know. You know sometimes you’re in the area and you drop by.”

Israel, Hamas signal readiness for next ceasefire talks as mediators push for progress

The first phase of a truce revolving around the release of some hostages ended earlier this month, and both sides are disputing when to move into the second phase, which aims at a more permanent peace.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened further destruction of Gaza if all remaining hostages were not released, issuing what he called a “last warning” to Hamas leaders.

“I understand the consternation and the concern” on Israel’s part at the talks, Boehler said, adding: “We’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel.”

He described his feelings on sitting across from the fighters.

“I think when you walk and you sit in front of somebody, and you know what they’ve done, it’s hard not to think of it,” he said.

He said it was important to identify with their humanity, but admitted, “It definitely feels a little odd knowing what they really are.”

Hamas’s attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, according to official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,458 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The UN considers these figures reliable.

