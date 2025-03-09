Kurram district: 4 security personnel martyred in attack on security checkpoint

At least four security personnel were martyred in a militant attack on a security checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district, a police official told AFP on Sunday.

Kurram district, located on the border with Afghanistan, has seen a rise in violence in recent years.

“Heavily armed militants” launched the attack on Sunday morning, a police official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“At least four security personnel were martyred, and seven others were injured,” he said.

Terrorist attacks have increased in Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in August 2021.

The Pakistani Taliban – known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – is the most active militant group in the northwestern region and regularly targets the security forces.

Islamabad accuses Kabul’s rulers of failing to root out militants sheltering on Afghan soil as they prepare to stage assaults on Pakistan, a charge the Taliban government denies.

Last week, 13 civilians and five soldiers were martyred when suicide bombers drove two car bombs into an army compound in the Bannu district of the same province.

Last year was the deadliest in a decade for Pakistan, home to 250 million people, with a surge in attacks that killed more than 1,600 people, according to the Center for Research and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based analysis group.