AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Man with Palestinian flag arrested after scaling London’s Big Ben

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2025 11:58am
A man holding a Palestinian flag climbs the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, next to Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
A man holding a Palestinian flag climbs the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, next to Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: A man who scaled London’s Big Ben, and spent the day perched on the historic clock tower with a Palestinian flag, was arrested shortly after he came down after midnight Sunday, police said.

Pictures from the scene showed a cherry picker transporting him to waiting emergency crews on the ground.

London’s Metropolitan Police force, which was first alerted to the climber around 0700 GMT Saturday, said the man was arrested after the “protracted incident”.

The man spent the day perched barefoot on a ledge several metres up the landmark, even as emergency crews urged him to come down from the Elizabeth Tower in central London, more commonly known for its clock bell, Big Ben.

Negotiators had boarded a fire truck lift and used a megaphone to speak with the man, but footage on social media showed the figure in a hoodie and baseball cap saying: “I will come down on my own terms.”

In the footage, negotiators indicated concerns about an injury to his foot, saying there was “quite a lot of blood” and that his clothes were not warm enough as temperatures dropped after nightfall.

AFP journalists at the scene earlier said the man appeared to be bleeding from his foot.

Crowds gathered from behind a police cordon, with supporters chanting “Free Palestine” and “you are a hero”.

Police had closed off the surrounding area, including Westminster Bridge, while the Houses of Parliament cancelled tours.

Israel, Hamas signal readiness for next ceasefire talks as mediators push for progress

Westminster police later said all roads in the area had been reopened.

“Every day in Parliament I see dozens of armed police officers patrolling Portcullis House and the parliamentary estate. Where were they today?” Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty posted on X.

“On Monday there needs to be a full explanation to MPs and staff as to how this protester was able to evade security so easily.”

On Friday night, pro-Palestinian protesters sprayed “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” in huge white letters on the lawn of US President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Scotland.

The Palestine Action group said it was a “direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza”.

Police Scotland told AFP it was investigating after receiving a report of damage.

Big Ben Palestinian flag London’s Metropolitan Police force GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE Police Scotland Conservative MP Ben Obese Jecty

Comments

200 characters

Man with Palestinian flag arrested after scaling London’s Big Ben

$5bn trade volume target: Robust strategy designed to fortify economic ties: Turkiye diplomat

Syria’s Sharaa says developments within ‘expected challenges’ as clashes continue, Arab media say

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Read more stories