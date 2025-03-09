AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
New Zealand fret over Henry’s fitness and the Chakravarthy mystery

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2025 10:09am
DUBAI: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner could not confirm that pace spearhead Matt Henry will be available for Sunday’s Champions Trophy final but was confident they can tame India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

The tournament’s leading wicket-taker Henry suffered a shoulder injury while taking a catch in the deep in the semi-final against South Africa.

“Matt’s going to have a bowl just to see how he is,” Santner told reporters on Saturday. “I guess we’ll make a call after that.”

India beat New Zealand in a group match in Dubai where Chakravarthy claimed 5-42 with his bag of tricks that includes off-break, leg-break, googly and the ‘carrom ball’ that he pushes with his knuckle.

Santner expected India to field a four-pronged spin attack again retaining Chakravarthy, who burst into prominence after impressing in the Indian Premier League.

“He’s obviously a world-class bowler; we’ve seen it here and obviously in the IPL and that little bit of mystery,” Santner, in his first global tournament as New Zealand captain, said.

“But it was the first time some of the guys have been facing him. I think they’ll learn from the other day.”

Santner wants New Zealand to keep ‘open mind’ for Champions Trophy final

New Zealand batters had seen more footage of Chakravarthy but Santner felt India’s three other spinners could also prove a handful.

“If the pitch plays a similar way it’s going to be a challenge along with all three of their other spinners.

“I think we obviously know what his (Chakravarthy) threats are now. That 115 kilometres per hour arm-ball that got me - that was a bit of a threat.”



