Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5% to Rs283.177bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The sales tax (domestic) collection at local stage from electricity stood at Rs283.177 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs184.468 billion during corresponding period of 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 53.5%.

According to the data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for 2024-25, local sales tax collection from electricity remained the top contributor of sales tax (domestic) during first six months of 2024-25.

Sales tax (domestic) collection from petroleum products amounted to Rs82.521 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs75.911 billion during same period of 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 8.7%.

The sugar was the third major contributor in sales tax collection (domestic) during first six months of 2024-25. The FBR collected Rs58.957 billion from the commodity during the period under review against Rs46.642 billion in same period of 2023-24 showing an increase of 26.4%.

Sales tax (domestic) collection from cement stood at Rs48.275 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs32.686 billion during same period of 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 47.7%. Sales tax collection from local supplies of cotton yarn totaled at Rs43.389 billion against Rs31.628 billion reflecting an increase of 37.2%.

Sales tax (domestic) collection from natural gas stood at Rs21.086 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs24.774 billion during same period of 2023-24, reflecting a decrease of 14.9%.

Sales tax collection from cigarettes totaled at Rs19.668 billion against Rs26.605 billion, reflecting a downward trend of 26.1%. Both the sales tax and excise duty collection remained negative from cigarettes during this period.

Sales tax (domestic) collection from aerated water stood at Rs13.153 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs12.113 billion during same period of 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 8.6%.

