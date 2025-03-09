Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Saturday issued a Stationery Regulatory Ordinance (SRO) which will allow the prime minister or his nominated federal minister to head high-powered selection board for promotion of bureaucrats in BS-21 and BS-22.

Establishment Division issued the SRO after getting approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

After these newly-introduced amendments, a federal minister will also be eligible to become head of the high-powered board.

Civil Servant Rules notified

The Prime Minister approved these amendments in Civil Servants Act 1073, Section-B (Sub-Section I) vide Rules 21010.

Earlier on Friday, the federal government on Friday implemented new policy for officers who are desire to seek promotion to BS-22.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the government has decided to impose ban on promotion of those officers who were rejected twice by a high-powered board for elevation to BS-22.

On March 6, 2025, the high-powered selection board has approved the promotion of 36 officers of Grade 21 from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service and Foreign Service of Pakistan to Grade 22.

The approval was given on Wednesday in a meeting, held at the Establishment Division under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The promotions were approved after a thorough review of the performance and qualifications of senior bureaucrats.

The service record, experience and services of the officers awaiting promotion were taken into consideration during the meeting. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar congratulated the promoted officers and expressed the hope that they would show more hard work and dedication in serving the country.