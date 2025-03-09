AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

Sindh govt has taken practical steps to empower women: Sharjeel

Press Release Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:17am

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Saturday said we salute all the women who are playing a vital role in the development, stability, and prosperity of society and the country.

The leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party has always prioritized women’s rights and their protection and the Sindh government is committed to providing equal rights and opportunities to women in accordance with the party’s manifesto.

In his special message on International Women’s Day, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the Sindh government has taken practical steps to empower women in line with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In this regard, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is granting women titles to houses under the world’s largest housing scheme SPHF. He further said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had introduced the Lady Health Workers Program to provide basic healthcare facilities to women, which continues to serve millions of women and children today.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Income Support Program to provide financial assistance to millions of needy women.

Similarly, under the historic policy of distributing land to landless farmers, women farmers are also being given land to become economically independent. He emphasized that, for the first time in Pakistan, the establishment of girls’ cadet colleges in Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad is proof that we are providing equal educational opportunities to women.

He further mentioned that the Pink Bus Service has been launched to allow women to continue their daily activities without fear. Additionally, the Sindh government is introducing a scheme to provide free EV scooters to deserving and hardworking women.

Memon stated that empowering women was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision, and under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, this vision is being carried forward. The Sindh government will continue its efforts to protect women’s rights so that they can progress in every field.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP BISP Sharjeel Inam Memon International Women’s Day Benazir Income Support Program women rights Lady Health Workers Program

Comments

200 characters

Sindh govt has taken practical steps to empower women: Sharjeel

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories