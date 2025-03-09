Sindh govt has taken practical steps to empower women: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Saturday said we salute all the women who are playing a vital role in the development, stability, and prosperity of society and the country.

The leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party has always prioritized women’s rights and their protection and the Sindh government is committed to providing equal rights and opportunities to women in accordance with the party’s manifesto.

In his special message on International Women’s Day, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the Sindh government has taken practical steps to empower women in line with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In this regard, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is granting women titles to houses under the world’s largest housing scheme SPHF. He further said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had introduced the Lady Health Workers Program to provide basic healthcare facilities to women, which continues to serve millions of women and children today.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Income Support Program to provide financial assistance to millions of needy women.

Similarly, under the historic policy of distributing land to landless farmers, women farmers are also being given land to become economically independent. He emphasized that, for the first time in Pakistan, the establishment of girls’ cadet colleges in Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad is proof that we are providing equal educational opportunities to women.

He further mentioned that the Pink Bus Service has been launched to allow women to continue their daily activities without fear. Additionally, the Sindh government is introducing a scheme to provide free EV scooters to deserving and hardworking women.

Memon stated that empowering women was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision, and under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, this vision is being carried forward. The Sindh government will continue its efforts to protect women’s rights so that they can progress in every field.

