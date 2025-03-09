AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

Intense westerly weather system from today till 12th

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:17am

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday issued a weather advisory warning of an intense westerly weather system set to impact various regions of the country from March 9 to March 12.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and snowfall over hilly areas are expected, prompting authorities to issue alerts for potential road disruptions, landslides, and avalanches.

According to the Met, the system will enter northern parts of the country on the evening of March 9 and intensify from March 12 onwards, bringing widespread rain and snowfall.

Key regions likely to be affected include: Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galliyat, and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience thunderstorms with occasional heavy snowfall from March 9 to March 16.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar and Mardan, will see rain and thunderstorms on March 10.

Moderate to heavy rain is forecast for Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, and surrounding districts from March 12 to March 16.

Rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Mastung, and adjacent areas on March 14 and 15. Snowfall and heavy rains may lead to slippery roads and blockages in mountainous areas such as Murree, Naran, and Kaghan.

The Met has warned of potential landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Isolated hailstorm activity is expected in parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Punjab.

Travellers heading to mountainous regions are urged to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel from March 13 to March 16.

Farmers have been advised to plan their activities accordingly to prevent weather-related crop damage.

