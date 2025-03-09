‘Aurat March’ held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A large number of women gathered in front of the National Press Club (NPC) here Saturday to stage an Aurat March on International Women’s Day.

The participants of the march displayed placards and banners and chanted slogans while beating drums and tambourines.

They displayed symbolic corpses of human rights in the country. They tried to move towards D-Chowk from the NPC, but police did not allow them. Their sound system was also confiscated by the police.

