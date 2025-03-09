AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

Sections 4B & 4C of Income Tax law: SC will hear petitions from tomorrow

Terence J Sigamony Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 05:27am

ISLAMABAD: A five-judge of constitutional bench of Supreme Court will hear petitions regarding Section 4B and 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 from Monday (March 10).

The CB is headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and comprises Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Aamer Farooq.

About 354 petitions have been filed against Section 4B and 182 against the Section 4C of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The Super Tax was inserted as Section 4B through the Finance Act, 2015.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had introduced Super Tax on rich individuals, association of persons and companies earning income above Rs500 million in tax year 2015 at rate of four per cent of income of banking companies and three per cent on other categories for rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons through Finance Bill (2015-16).

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Irfan Saadat on April 23, 24 had expressed concern over no final decision by high courts on Super Tax on high earning persons imposed vide Section 4C of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Dr Shah Nawaz appeared on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had told the Court that the intra-court appeals (ICAs) were pending before the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The IHC will take up ICAs on May 28, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court FBR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar Justice Aminuddin Khan

Comments

200 characters

Sections 4B & 4C of Income Tax law: SC will hear petitions from tomorrow

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories