Sections 4B & 4C of Income Tax law: SC will hear petitions from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A five-judge of constitutional bench of Supreme Court will hear petitions regarding Section 4B and 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 from Monday (March 10).

The CB is headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and comprises Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Aamer Farooq.

About 354 petitions have been filed against Section 4B and 182 against the Section 4C of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The Super Tax was inserted as Section 4B through the Finance Act, 2015.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had introduced Super Tax on rich individuals, association of persons and companies earning income above Rs500 million in tax year 2015 at rate of four per cent of income of banking companies and three per cent on other categories for rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons through Finance Bill (2015-16).

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Irfan Saadat on April 23, 24 had expressed concern over no final decision by high courts on Super Tax on high earning persons imposed vide Section 4C of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Dr Shah Nawaz appeared on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had told the Court that the intra-court appeals (ICAs) were pending before the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The IHC will take up ICAs on May 28, he added.

