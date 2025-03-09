Post-arrest bail pleas of 9 PTI workers: Prosecution & defence issued notices

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday issued notices to prosecution and defence on post-arrest bail applications of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in cases registered against them in connection with PTI’s November 26 protest.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Gondal, while hearing post-arrest bail applications of the PTI workers, sought arguments from prosecution and defence and adjourned the case till March 10 in a case registered against them at Ramna police station.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court. Both the parties will present final arguments on the post-arrest bail applications during the next hearing to be held on March 10.

