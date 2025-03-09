AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

CM announces special grant for Science College Quetta

APP Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:17am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced a special grant of Rs1 billion for the Government Postgraduate Science College Quetta and expressed his determination to take this institution under his direct patronage.

He said this while visiting the Science College Quetta on Saturday. The CM said that this college is a prominent academic center for the students of Balochistan from where many eminent personalities have studied, including my father, the late Mir Ghulam Qadir Bugti who had done his FSc from this institute.

He said that this college has done a lot of favour to us and now perhaps the time has come for us to repay this debt. The CM Balochistan announced that all resources would be provided to develop this institution on modern educational and IT research lines.

He directed the Secretary Communications to make the Science College an exemplary educational institution of the province the provincial government is ready to give a blank check for this purpose.

The CM said that he is visiting the college for the second time after the fire incident and the pace of the restoration work has been satisfactory.

He said that the guidance and interest of former Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar for the rehabilitation of the affected college could not be forgotten, who advised me to visit the college after the fire incident and talked about its immediate rehabilitation.

Mir Bugti said that he is determined to make the Science College a center of modern sciences.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the college under which provision of playground, hostel, solarization and other basic facilities would be ensured within a year. In addition, a modern IT park will also be constructed to provide modern scientific and technical facilities to the students, he said.

He stressed the need to move the youth forward in a positive direction through education and clarified that some elements are trying unsuccessfully to attract the youth towards futile goals.

He said that violence could not be the path to development of any country we admit that there may be flaws in the governance system which can be corrected but the state could not be criticized under the guise of governance.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Government Postgraduate Science College Quetta

Comments

200 characters

CM announces special grant for Science College Quetta

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories