CM announces special grant for Science College Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced a special grant of Rs1 billion for the Government Postgraduate Science College Quetta and expressed his determination to take this institution under his direct patronage.

He said this while visiting the Science College Quetta on Saturday. The CM said that this college is a prominent academic center for the students of Balochistan from where many eminent personalities have studied, including my father, the late Mir Ghulam Qadir Bugti who had done his FSc from this institute.

He said that this college has done a lot of favour to us and now perhaps the time has come for us to repay this debt. The CM Balochistan announced that all resources would be provided to develop this institution on modern educational and IT research lines.

He directed the Secretary Communications to make the Science College an exemplary educational institution of the province the provincial government is ready to give a blank check for this purpose.

The CM said that he is visiting the college for the second time after the fire incident and the pace of the restoration work has been satisfactory.

He said that the guidance and interest of former Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar for the rehabilitation of the affected college could not be forgotten, who advised me to visit the college after the fire incident and talked about its immediate rehabilitation.

Mir Bugti said that he is determined to make the Science College a center of modern sciences.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the college under which provision of playground, hostel, solarization and other basic facilities would be ensured within a year. In addition, a modern IT park will also be constructed to provide modern scientific and technical facilities to the students, he said.

He stressed the need to move the youth forward in a positive direction through education and clarified that some elements are trying unsuccessfully to attract the youth towards futile goals.

He said that violence could not be the path to development of any country we admit that there may be flaws in the governance system which can be corrected but the state could not be criticized under the guise of governance.