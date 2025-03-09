Performance: Maryam leaves other CMs behind: IPOR report

LAHORE: “62 percent of the people of Punjab termed the one-year performance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in governance and service delivery as exceptional,” noted a survey report of 36 districts of Punjab conducted by Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR).

The report mentioned, “60 percent of the people believe that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s performance is the highest compared to the other three Chief Ministers. There has been a significant improvement in governance compared to the previous year. During the tenure of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the rate of improvement in the education sector is 73 percent and in the health sector is 68 percent.”

It further noted, “Madam Chief Minister has been praised for 15 percent improvement in the education sector, 14 percent in the health sector, 11 percent in road infrastructure and 11 percent in governance.”

The survey report commended Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for controlling inflation, improving employment opportunities and other issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025