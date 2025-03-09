CTD arrests 10 terrorists of banned organisations

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab foiled a major terror plan by arresting 10 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Two most dangerous terrorists of TTP were arrested from Khushab and Rawalpindi along with explosives According to details, the CTD conducted 73 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 73 suspects were questioned and 10 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Jhelum, and Bhakkar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025