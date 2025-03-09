AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

CTD arrests 10 terrorists of banned organisations

Recorder Report Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 05:49am

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab foiled a major terror plan by arresting 10 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab.

Two most dangerous terrorists of TTP were arrested from Khushab and Rawalpindi along with explosives According to details, the CTD conducted 73 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 73 suspects were questioned and 10 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Jhelum, and Bhakkar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

terrorists CTD Punjab terrorists arrested banned organisations

Comments

200 characters

CTD arrests 10 terrorists of banned organisations

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories