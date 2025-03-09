AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

24 teaching hospitals to get permanent medical superintendents

Recorder Report Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 06:10am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has decided to appoint permanent medical superintendents in 24 different teaching hospitals of Punjab.

The Chief Minister of Punjab has also approved the search committee in this regard.

Moreover, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has clarified that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken action against mismanagement at Mayo Hospital Lahore.

Despite the fact that Mayo Hospital had ample stock of syringes and other disposables, patients were being asked to purchase medicines from outside the hospital.

The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has also expressed anger over the incompetence of Prof Faiza Bashir. Despite the fact that the pathology lab had all kinds of test facilities, patients were being asked to get their tests done from outside.

Mayo Hospital had its own budget of one and a half billion rupees. The government purchased additional medicines worth Rs 220 million from its top-up stock for Mayo Hospital. The Health Department today again gave Rs 340 million to the hospital for medicine purchase. Mayo Hospital had 150 million rupees in UHI and 190 million rupees in PLA account, despite which medicines were not purchased.

Former CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Ahsan Noman and MS Prof Faisal Masood were removed from their posts due to their incompetence. Not even one percent negligence in the treatment of patients will be tolerated in any government hospital. The government gives billions of rupees to government hospitals for better treatment of patients. Health professionals have always been respected, but there will be no compromise on the treatment of patients.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the Chief Executive of the province and cannot see the people in pain. Patients will not be allowed to cry in government hospitals. Health professionals will have to work with us to improve service delivery. Any MS, who does not create facilities for patients, has no place in the health department.

The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has been auditing government hospitals since 2019. The dues of government hospitals are not of today but of the last 6 years. After the audit, the dues of government hospitals are being paid sequentially.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khawaja Salman Rafique public sector hospitals teaching hospitals medical superintendents

Comments

200 characters

24 teaching hospitals to get permanent medical superintendents

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories