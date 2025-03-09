24 teaching hospitals to get permanent medical superintendents

LAHORE: The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has decided to appoint permanent medical superintendents in 24 different teaching hospitals of Punjab.

The Chief Minister of Punjab has also approved the search committee in this regard.

Moreover, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has clarified that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken action against mismanagement at Mayo Hospital Lahore.

Despite the fact that Mayo Hospital had ample stock of syringes and other disposables, patients were being asked to purchase medicines from outside the hospital.

The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has also expressed anger over the incompetence of Prof Faiza Bashir. Despite the fact that the pathology lab had all kinds of test facilities, patients were being asked to get their tests done from outside.

Mayo Hospital had its own budget of one and a half billion rupees. The government purchased additional medicines worth Rs 220 million from its top-up stock for Mayo Hospital. The Health Department today again gave Rs 340 million to the hospital for medicine purchase. Mayo Hospital had 150 million rupees in UHI and 190 million rupees in PLA account, despite which medicines were not purchased.

Former CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Ahsan Noman and MS Prof Faisal Masood were removed from their posts due to their incompetence. Not even one percent negligence in the treatment of patients will be tolerated in any government hospital. The government gives billions of rupees to government hospitals for better treatment of patients. Health professionals have always been respected, but there will be no compromise on the treatment of patients.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the Chief Executive of the province and cannot see the people in pain. Patients will not be allowed to cry in government hospitals. Health professionals will have to work with us to improve service delivery. Any MS, who does not create facilities for patients, has no place in the health department.

The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has been auditing government hospitals since 2019. The dues of government hospitals are not of today but of the last 6 years. After the audit, the dues of government hospitals are being paid sequentially.

