Concern over harassment against women media workers

KARACHI: Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) has called for an urgent need to address the patterns of threats and harassment women in the media in Pakistan are subjected to.

In a press release here on Saturday, it said on International Women’s Day, we also emphasise the need for developing a safer and more inclusive media environment so that women journalists and media professionals can access equal opportunities in the media and work without fear of threats of violence in the workplace, online or on the field.

