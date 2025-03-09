Customs confiscates Rs75m smuggled tyres

KARACHI: The Customs Enforcement Collectorate Karachi has confiscated smuggled tyres worth Rs75 million. According to the details, the operation was conducted on a tip-off which revealed the presence of smuggled tyres in multiple warehouses.

In response, the raids were conducted at several warehouses located in the tyre market of Old Sabzi Mandi on University Road. As a result, a large quantity of smuggled used tyres was confiscated during the operation.

The seized tyres were later transported to the Anti-Smuggling Organization’s warehouse in 12 Mazda trucks, one dumper, two 20-foot containers, and one 40-foot container. Officials said that a detailed examination was being conducted to determine the exact quantity and value of the confiscated goods.

Meanwhile, officials informed that over 5000 used tires of various foreign brands and sizes were seized, with an estimated value of Rs75 million. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

