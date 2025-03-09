AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-09

Community efforts critical to tackling climate challenges

Recorder Report Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: In a world where climate change is threatening our future, community-driven efforts are becoming more crucial than ever. A powerful example is of Rubina Bibi, a 20-year-old from Quetta, who is on a mission to make her community greener and healthier.

Rubina’s story is not just about planting trees — it’s about breaking down barriers, empowering women, and proving that even small actions can spark significant change.

Rubina’s journey into climate action began when she learned about the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI), a three-year project launched by the British Council Pakistan.

The PYLI aims to train 90,000 youth from universities and communities in Global Citizenship Education, leadership, and Climate Action. Inspired by this initiative, Rubina participated in a four-day training organized by the British Council and its partner, Youth Organisation. The training provided her with valuable knowledge, empowering her to take meaningful action in her community.

What made Rubina’s Youth-Led Action (YLA) special was her focus on women. She decided to involve and motivate women in her community to participate in making their area green.

Balochistan, like other provinces in Pakistan, is facing severe climate challenges. Rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and water shortages are making life increasingly difficult. In this harsh environment, tree planting has become a vital lifeline—helping to conserve water, prevent soil erosion, and provide essential shade for crops and animals. Despite its significance, community-led initiatives have been scarce—until young leaders like Rubina stepped forward to drive change.

Rubina and her team took a simple approach — visiting homes, talking to women about climate change, and encouraging them to plant trees. This method not only spread awareness but also empowered women to lead local climate efforts.

With the support of community women and her fellow team members, Rubina led a tree-planting YLA initiative that resulted in the addition of 60 trees in Quetta These young leaders also learned how to care for trees and protect nature. To make sure their efforts lasted, Rubina’s team worked with schools, local authorities, and organisations to support their project.

Rubina’s exceptional leadership earned her the Climate Champions Award from Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, recognizing her as one of 20 outstanding Climate Youth Leaders in the country.

Rubina’s story exemplifies how women’s involvement in climate action can drive significant change. As we commemorate Women’s Day, her journey serves as an inspiration for women worldwide to step forward and lead in the fight against climate change.

“This YLA has taught us how small actions, like planting trees, can make a significant difference for our environment and future generations. Engaging women in the community plays a crucial role in addressing climate change and creating sustainable solutions,” Rubina Bibi.

