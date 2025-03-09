AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
2025-03-09

Women empowerment: support voiced

Published 09 Mar, 2025

LAHORE: Socrat Aman Rana, Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, in a statement issued here on Saturday to mark the International Women’s Day 2025, has assured to extend the fullest support of SMEDA to enhance women empowerment, in line with this year’s theme of Women’s Day; Inspire Inclusion - Accelerate Action. He also acknowledged the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan in driving growth, innovation, and progress in the country.

“At SMEDA, we are committed to empowering women economically and providing them with the necessary tools, training, and resources to succeed,” he said.

“We believe that women’s economic empowerment is essential for achieving sustainable development and promoting gender equality, he added and informed that draft of the first ever Women Entrepreneurship Policy developed by SMEDA under guidance of the MoIP and in consultation with Stakeholders would prove to be a game changer towards women’s economic empowerment, once approved by the government.

Rana reaffirmed the commitment to enhance SMEDA’s role in creating a more inclusive and equitable society where women have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed.

