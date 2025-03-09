AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Criminal activities increase in capital

Fazal Sher Published March 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Criminal activities such as robberies, burglaries and auto thefts are increasing in the capital as the police registered 84 cases in the last week compared to 65 such incidents in the week before the last.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 20 cases of robberies, 21 cases of street crimes [snatching of cash and mobile phone at gun point], 36 cases of motor bike theft and five cases of car theft were reported to the different police stations.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Shehzad Town, Khanna, Karachi Compay, Aabpara, Sumbal and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

In the period under review, carjackers stole five motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station, three motorbikes and one car were stolen from the jurisdiction of Lohi Bher police station, four bikes from the limits of Shehzad Town police station, and three cars were stolen from the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

Furthermore, four cases of street crimes [incidents of snatching of cash and mobile phone at gunpoint], one case of robbery and four cases of carjacking were reported to the Shehzad Town police station, three cases of robberies and five cases of carjacking were registered with Khanna police station and four cases of street crimes and three motorbikes were stolen from the Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, three cases of robbery, one case of street crime and two car theft cases were reported to Aabpara police station, auto thieves stole two motorbikes, armed persons struck at four places in the limits of Sumbal police station and one case of auto theft, two cases of robbery and three cases of street crimes were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station during last week.

During the period under review, over three car lifting and two cases of street crime were reported to Ramna police, and another three cases of street crimes and two cases of carjacking were reported to Shams Colony police station.

