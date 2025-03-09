Arrest of TTP suspects in Jhelum and Khushab

That Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) seems to have suddenly swung into action is big news, so to speak.

According to media reports, the CTD has arrested a number of suspected terrorists following 73 intelligence-based operations in various parts of the province in response to an actionable terror threat.

The operations were said to be conducted in Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar and Jhelum. What is more important to note is that two dangerous terrorists, who are said to be affiliated with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were arrested at Khushab and Jhelum.

An IED bomb, a detonator, 35 feet safety fuse wire, pamphlets, cash and mobile phones were recovered from them. We all know that Jhelum is a ‘city of soldiers’ and ‘the land of martyrs and warriors’. Khushab too is known as the ‘city of soldiers’ and ‘the land of martyrs’.

Like Jhelum, Khushab is known for providing a large number of soldiers to the British Army before Partition and later to Pakistan Army. In other words, both Jhelum and Khushab are known for their strong military traditions and contributions to soldiery. In my view, the footprints of TTP in these two areas must constitute a matter of grave concern for the rulers and the ruled alike.

Sadaat Warraich, (Lahore)

