AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-09

Arrest of TTP suspects in Jhelum and Khushab

Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:17am

That Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) seems to have suddenly swung into action is big news, so to speak.

According to media reports, the CTD has arrested a number of suspected terrorists following 73 intelligence-based operations in various parts of the province in response to an actionable terror threat.

The operations were said to be conducted in Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar and Jhelum. What is more important to note is that two dangerous terrorists, who are said to be affiliated with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were arrested at Khushab and Jhelum.

An IED bomb, a detonator, 35 feet safety fuse wire, pamphlets, cash and mobile phones were recovered from them. We all know that Jhelum is a ‘city of soldiers’ and ‘the land of martyrs and warriors’. Khushab too is known as the ‘city of soldiers’ and ‘the land of martyrs’.

Like Jhelum, Khushab is known for providing a large number of soldiers to the British Army before Partition and later to Pakistan Army. In other words, both Jhelum and Khushab are known for their strong military traditions and contributions to soldiery. In my view, the footprints of TTP in these two areas must constitute a matter of grave concern for the rulers and the ruled alike.

Sadaat Warraich, (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TTP CTD terrorists Jhelum CTD Punjab terrorists arrested Khushab

Comments

200 characters

Arrest of TTP suspects in Jhelum and Khushab

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories