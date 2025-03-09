AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-09

Matco Foods, Bank Alfalah ink financing agreement to expand corn starch production

Press Release Published 09 Mar, 2025 06:35am

KARACHI: Matco Foods Limited, a leading South Asian agribusiness, has entered into a PKR 750 million, three-year financing agreement with Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Matco Foods’ corn starch production capabilities to meet the growing demands of a diverse customer base.

The investment will be directed towards expanding Matco Foods’ existing corn starch facility located in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Faisalabad. This facility, operational since August 2022, has been pivotal in supplying high-quality corn starch to both domestic and international markets.

The funds will expand production capacity from 200 tons per day (tpd) to 300 tpd grind. Additionally, a portion of the financing will be used to repay short-term loans. As part of the agreement, Bank Alfalah will have the option to convert its financing into ordinary shares in Matco’s new subsidiary, subject to regulatory approvals.

Khalid Ghori, CEO of Matco Foods, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration:’At Matco Foods, we are committed to investing in the growth of our corn starch segment to serve our diversified customer base better. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Bank Alfalah for its strategic support, which plays a crucial role in the continued growth of Matco Foods.

We are optimistic about Pakistan’s economic trajectory and are dedicated to contributing to its progress.

Our facility’s location within the Special Economic Zone has been instrumental in our success, and we extend our thanks to FIEDMC, the Board of Investment, SIFC, and other government stakeholders for their unwavering support and visionary leadership.’

Farooq Ahmed Khan, Group Head Corporate, Investment Banking and International Businessat Bank Alfalah Limited shared his perspective on the collaboration:

‘We are excited to partner with Matco Foods in their growth journey, providing customised financial solutions that align with their expansion plans. This collaboration reinforces Bank Alfalah’s commitment to driving strategic investments in Pakistan’s agribusiness sector, strengthening the agricultural value chain, and fostering sustainable economic progress.

As a bank that supports value-added agriculture, we remain dedicated to enabling businesses like Matco Foods to scale, innovate, and contribute to long-term industry growth.“

With this partnership, Bank Alfalah strengthens its commitment to advancing value-added agricultural processing.

The collaboration aligns with Matco Foods’ expansion goals, reinforcing support for Pakistan’s agribusiness sector. This strategic alliance marks a significant investment in the industry and reflects both organisations’ confidence in the country’s economic potential.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bank alfalah financing agreement Matco Foods

Comments

200 characters

Matco Foods, Bank Alfalah ink financing agreement to expand corn starch production

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories