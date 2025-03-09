Coca-Cola partners with waste management cos

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola successfully formed partnerships with waste management companies in Lahore and Rawalpindi, as well as the Sindh Waste Management Board in Karachi.

As the official global beverage partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Coca-Cola has brought the excitement of international cricket back to Pakistan with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Hosting 10 matches of this prestigious tournament marks a historic moment—Pakistan’s first global cricket event since 1996.

Coca-Cola revived its iconic life-size Coke bottle from the 90s, a symbol of pure joy that instantly took fans back 29 years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025