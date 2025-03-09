French wheat crop ratings improve

PARIS: Ratings for France’s main wheat crop improved slightly last week but remained close to last year’s rain-hit levels while spring barley sowings continued to outpace previous years, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

Ratings of soft wheat showed 74% of the crop in good or excellent condition by March 3, up from 73% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

The rating was the second-lowest in the past five years after the 68% score a year ago when torrential rain set France on course for its smallest wheat harvest since the 1980s.

Soft wheat conditions deteriorated between December and February, with a wet January keeping some fields waterlogged after last year’s repeated rain.

Drier conditions are expected in France’s key grain-growing regions over the next two weeks, but farmers and analysts worry that some wheat and winter barley crops have already suffered serious damage.

The good-to-excellent rating for winter barley also edged up to 70% from 69% the previous week, though it remains the lowest since 2020, FranceAgriMer’s data showed.

Spring barley sowing was 65% complete as of Monday, up from 56% the previous week and well ahead of the 28% a year earlier. The pace of sowing also exceeded the five-year average of 55% for that week.