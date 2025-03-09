Daughters of the Soil by Fatima Fertilizer: Why Women in Agriculture in Pakistan Deserve More Recognition

As we celebrate International Women’s Day this year, we pay tribute to the exceptional daughters of the soil — those who are not only making their mark in agriculture but are actively redefining it, leaving an indelible impact on our nation’s future.

The stories of these daughters of the soil are etched into the very breath of this land. With an unwavering love for their homeland, these women stand as guardians of our fields and protectors of our crops. Their labor, unyielding commitment and tireless dedication have nourished the land, even when the odds were stacked against them.

Generation after generation, these remarkable women have shaped the agricultural legacy of Pakistan, driving the journey of progress and prosperity forward. Women make up 67.9% of Pakistan’s agricultural workforce, playing a vital role in food production, post-harvest activities, and livestock management.

Today, Fatima Fertilizer celebrates every daughter of the soil whose determination strengthens our agricultural sector, whose wisdom preserves traditional farming knowledge and whose resilience ensures food security for generations to come.

Their story is Pakistan’s story — one of strength emerging from the soil and of growth despite challenges Fatima Fertilizer is celebrating Women’s Day this year by honoring women in agriculture through their campaign, “Daughters of the Soil.”

This initiative highlights the different roles of women in the agricultural sector, showcasing their resilience, contributions and efforts towards food security and economic stability. It features Dr. Saman Yazdani, a large-scale farmer who has overcome significant challenges as a woman in the field while working closely with Fatima Fertilizer’s team.

The campaign also highlights the critical roles of women in other aspects of the agricultural ecosystem such as Sania Shahzad Akbar, who leads a logistics company transporting Fatima Fertilizer products from plants to warehouses and farmers, while she works closely with distribution manager Mahgul Qureshi.

Fatima Fertilizer has also become the first in the industry to induct female warehouse incharges, a move that exemplifies its commitment to empowering women at every level.

The campaign highlights the growing role of women in agriculture, breaking stereotypes and setting new standards. Through these stories, we celebrate the strong presence and success of women across the agricultural value chain — from the fields to warehouses and offices — emphasizing their transformative impact on Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

Among the many initiatives launched by Fatima Fertilizer to champion women empowerment, Sarsabz Tabeer and Sarsabz Kahani stand out. Sarsabz Tabeer provides vocational training in farm food processing, enabling women to turn raw produce into marketable products, and generating independent incomes while reducing food wastage.

To date, over 1,500 women across Pakistan have been trained under this program by certified USAID trainers. Through its Sarsabz Kahani web series, Fatima Fertilizer has brought inspiring stories of rural women to a global audience, shedding light on their courage and resilience.

“Fatima Fertilizer remains committed to supporting women every day, ensuring that they continue to thrive and lead the way towards a more prosperous future for Pakistan” said Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer.

This year, the International Women’s Day theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ aligns perfectly with Fatima Fertilizer’s campaign, ‘Iss Mitti Ki Beti.’ By highlighting and celebrating the diverse roles of women in the agricultural ecosystem, Fatima Fertilizer reinforces its commitment to advancing gender equality in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

