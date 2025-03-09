Women’s Day 8 March 2025: Message from Rubina Ramzan CEO, Shahbibi Healthcare Centre

This Women’s Day, I’m celebrating two extraordinary women: my mother and mother-in-law. While we often laud global figures, these women shaped my world profoundly. In an era of limited education, my mother, Laila Riaz, resolved countless domestic issues, uplifting many. My mother-in-law provided vital nursing care, especially addressing sensitive female health concerns in underserved areas.

Their legacy inspired our institute, a continuation of their dedicated service. Today, we’re adapting their vision to modern challenges. We’re extending healthcare to remote regions through medical boot camps, focusing on feminine health.

A healthy woman ensures a healthy family, driving societal progress. We’re committed to accelerating action, building upon their foundational work, and ensuring that healthcare reaches every corner of our community. Their strength and compassion remain our guiding light.

