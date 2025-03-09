Women’s Day 8 March 2025: Message from Dr. Tanzeem Fatima, Pharm-D, Dow University Of Health Sciences, DUHS. Former Pharmacy Incharge, Hussain Lakhani Hospital

In today’s world, women continue to break barriers and redefine what is possible in every sector of society. While significant strides have been made toward gender equality, there remains a need for continued action to ensure that women’s potential is fully recognized and utilized.

However, women’s achievements are not limited to these high-profile figures. Around the world, millions of women work tirelessly in fields like healthcare, education, and social services, often without recognition, yet they continue to be essential to the well-being of society. Pharmacists, nurses, teachers, doctors, engineers and community leaders, for example, are shaping and improving lives every day.

Pakistani women have made significant contributions to various fields, including the field of pharmacy. Pharmacists in Pakistan, both men and women, play a vital role in healthcare by ensuring the safe and effective use of medications, providing counseling to patients, and advancing research.

Women pharmacists in Pakistan have not only excelled in clinical settings but have also contributed to research, education, and the pharmaceutical industry.

There are many notable examples like Dr. Nighat Shahid, a prominent pharmacist in Pakistan who has significantly impacted the field through her contributions to research and academia. Dr. Rubina Batool, who has worked in various research capacities, has advanced the development of better pharmaceuticals and healthcare products in Pakistan. Their contributions extend beyond dispensing medications; they are involved in research, drug development, and the improvement of health standards across the country.

In the private sector, women pharmacists have made strides by owning or managing pharmacies, ensuring that patients receive quality care and advice. They are also involved in training the next generation of pharmacists, contributing to the growth and development of the profession in Pakistan. Despite the challenges of gender disparities, Pakistani women in pharmacy continue to break barriers and shape the future of healthcare in the country. They are paving the way for greater recognition of the pharmacy profession and its critical role in public health.

