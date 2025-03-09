Women’s Day 8 March 2025: Message from Dr. Zeelaf Munir Chairperson, The Pakistan Business Council

Accelerating Action for Real Change

You would be hard-pressed to find a global business leader who isn’t talking about how AI will shape the future of work. But as we march firmly forward down the road of technological revolution, we must pause to ask: Is everyone moving forward together? More importantly, is everyone equipped to take that all-important first step?

As a nation, we must recognize that the choices we make today will define the future of our businesses, our economy, and our people. No economy can thrive if half its population is excluded. Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 in the Global Gender Gap Index 2024, with over half of women never attending school and only 22% participating in the formal workforce.

These aren’t just numbers - they represent lost opportunities for growth, innovation, and progress. Despite the odds, Pakistani women continue to drive change. Imagine the possibilities if the playing field were truly level.

If women participated in the workforce at the same rate as men, Pakistan’s GDP could grow by up to 30%. The question is no longer why we need diversity, equity, and inclusion; instead it’s what can we do to accelerate change in the right direction.

Diversity is not a checkbox - it’s a catalyst for economic and societal transformation. Companies with diverse leadership teams are 39% more likely to outperform financially, while those embracing inclusion see 19% higher innovation revenue. Yet, as DEI proves its value, some developed economies are stepping back from their commitment to it.

Given Pakistan’s ranking on human development indices, we cannot afford to follow this trend - for us it’s time to double down. Women make up nearly half the population, yet fewer than 6% hold senior management roles one of the lowest rates globally. This is not just a social issue concerning women; it’s an economic one that encompasses us all.

At the Pakistan Business Council, we are committed to driving meaningful change. Through the Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB), we help businesses create policies that foster inclusion, remove barriers to leadership, and ensure that talent, not gender, defines success.

As the first woman Chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council, I believe businesses must act now. Whether through education programs, workforce re-entry policies, or inclusive workplaces – every step we take in the right direction individually as business leaders impacts us as an economic collective, and ultimately as a nation.

Now is the time to move beyond words and accelerate action. As our venerated Quaid incisively stated, “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

Let us be the ones to make space so women can take their rightful place.

Happy International Women’s Day!

