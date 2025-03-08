Security forces kill three terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank district on Saturday, killing three terrorists involved in numerous attacks against civilians and security personnel, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that “weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as innocent civilians.”

The statement further added that a sanitization operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military emphasized.

This operation underscores the ongoing counterterrorism operation of security forces to combat terrorism.