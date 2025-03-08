AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India hungry for Champions Trophy title but not desperate, says Gill

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2025 08:07pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: India’s hunger for a global title remains undiminished but there will be no desperation when they clash with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, opener Shubman Gill said.

India ended an 11-year global title drought when they won the Twenty20 World Cup in West Indies last year under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Stopping that barren run has allowed them to play the big matches like Sunday’s final without getting overwhelmed by the occasion, said the 25-year-old Gill.

“Sometimes once you get one title, I think that kind of breaks the jinx,” he told reporters at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on the eve of the final.

“It gives you the momentum, also you are not very desperate about getting the title. It’s not good when desperation kicks in. Then it becomes hard to put the occasion out of the equation.

‘No advantage’ in playing Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, says Indian batting coach

“In all these big matches, the players or the teams that can put aside the pressure and take the occasion out of the game have a better chance of winning.

“I think winning the title in 2024 doesn’t mean that we are less hungry but I think it makes us more balanced that yes we’ve won an ICC title and we’ll try to do our best to win this one.”

India remain the tournament’s only unbeaten team having already defeated New Zealand in a group game in Dubai.

They have been boosted by stalwart Virat Kohli’s return to form and the firepower in their middle order.

“I think this is the best batting lineup that I have been part of,” Gill said. “Rohit and Virat are all-time one-day greats. Rohit is one of the best openers in white ball and Virat is one of the best ODI batsmen ever.

“The batting depth that we have has made life easier for the top order batsmen. Those of us in the top order play with so much of freedom because of our batting depth.”

Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

India hungry for Champions Trophy title but not desperate, says Gill

OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar

Freed Isaeli hostages urge Netanyahu to implement Gaza deal ‘in full’

Security forces kill three terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Pakistan nearing $4.4bn loan to ease power sector debt

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon released from detention

Punjab Police foil major terror attack in Dera Ghazi Khan

PM Shehbaz vows government commitment to women’s empowerment

‘No advantage’ in playing Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, says Indian batting coach

Rate cut likely amid low inflation, IMF review

Read more stories