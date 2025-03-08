Real Madrid face battle to regain top spot, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid are not in an ideal position in LaLiga and will have to fight to reclaim top spot, manager Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of Sunday’s home game with neighbours Rayo Vallecano.

Real have won only once in their last five LaLiga matches and are third in the standings with 54 points, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Despite Real’s unbeaten run in the Copa del Rey and a six-match winning streak in the Champions League, the reigning LaLiga champions’ form is a concern for Ancelotti.

“We are ready to fight for every game and in every competition. I am much calmer for tomorrow’s game because we have had five days of rest,” he told reporters on Saturday. although he still expects a tough challenge.

“It will be harder on a physical and mental level, but you have to take that into account. We are very close to a Copa del Rey final, to the top of the table and to the Champions League quarter-final.

“It is not the ideal situation because that would be to be the leader of LaLiga, but we are ready to fight.”

Real slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis last weekend and Ancelotti gave a scathing assessment of the loss but praised his players for their efforts as well.

“I was disappointed with the game against Betis because I didn’t expect this drop in form but it was an isolated one,” Ancelotti said.

“Players don’t choose their games but sometimes they are very tired and you can’t be at 100 percent in every game. It was a good dynamic but we reacted well. Hopefully, we can get back to the good form we had before Betis.”

Ancelotti said midfielder Luka Modric will be available to “play tomorrow and on Wednesday” in their Champions League return at Atletico Madrid and the team have had ample recovery time following Tuesday’s 2-1 first-leg victory over Atleti.

While Real will be fresh as they bid to close the gap at the top of LaLiga, Rayo, who are seventh with 36 points, will be dtermined to snap a three-match winless run in the league.

“They are doing very well; they are a brave and well-organised team. They are going to demand a lot from us and we have to be ready. The match is vital,” Ancelotti added.