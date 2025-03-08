AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Pakistan

Punjab Police foil major terror attack in Dera Ghazi Khan

BR Web Desk Published 08 Mar, 2025 06:53pm

The Punjab Police on Saturday morning foiled a major terrorist attack in Dera Ghazi Khan district, inflicting heavy casualties on the assailants, Aaj News reported.

According to a police spokesperson, between 15 to 20 heavily armed terrorists launched a pre-dawn assault on a checkpoint, using rocket launchers and other advanced weaponry.

The police responded swiftly, employing thermal imaging technology to identify the attackers and countering the assault with machine guns and mortars.

Interior Minister praises security forces for foiling Bannu Cantt terror attack

This strategic response prevented the terrorists from advancing toward the checkpoint, with initial reports indicating substantial losses among the attackers.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Usman Anwar, praised the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved, stating, “This successful operation marks the 19th time the Punjab Police have thwarted terrorist attacks.”

“We remain steadfast in our mission to eliminate terrorism and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

IG Anwar reaffirmed the police’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism on all fronts, assuring the public that their safety remains the top priority.

