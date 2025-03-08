AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
PM Shehbaz vows government commitment to women’s empowerment

BR Web Desk Published March 8, 2025 Updated March 8, 2025 06:37pm

On International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, vowing to provide equal opportunities and a conducive environment for women to thrive.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of gender equality and inclusive development in building a stronger Pakistan.

The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to women for their contribution in different fields in Pakistan including politics, judiciary, education and information technology.

He especially commended the productive role of hardworking female population in rural areas of the country.

Smeda holds webinar to mark International Women’s Day

Mentioning the recent initiatives taken by the federal government for welfare of women, he said pink buses have already been launched in Islamabad while a Working Women Endowment Fund is also being established.

The Prime Minister announced the Day care centres to facilitate working women with children will also be inaugurated soon in the federal capital.

Applauding Chief Minister’s Women Empowerment Package in Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif said provincial governments are also in lockstep with the federal government in taking steps for prosperity of women.

He emphasized providing opportunities to women to harness their true potential.

Highlighting key initiatives for women empowerment during his previous tenure as the Chief Minister Punjab, he said monthly stipends were given to ensure the women enrollment in the schools of South Punjab.

He said, in 2017-18, there was not a single child in any brick kiln in entire Punjab while ninety thousand children were enrolled in school.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urged everyone to work together for women rights.

He said women are the builders of nation and emphasized on empowering and educating women for the betterment of future generations.

